Waj Launches 1St Phase Of Energy Efficiency Project In Salt

The project aims at rehabilitating the city's pumping stations to increase energy efficiency and reduce operating costs, according to a WAJ statement. Abu Ruwaq said that the Water Ministry has adopted an effective plan to improve the energy efficiency and renewable energy of all water sources across the Kingdom.

The plan also aims to reduce the annual operational water bill, in particular, as the water sector accounts for 14 per cent of the Kingdom's total electricity consumption. He added that KfW will cover 90 per cent of the project cost and the remaining 10 per cent will come from WAJ's budget.



