Prime Ministry's Human Rights Dept. Director, Al Hayat Centre Hold Consultative Meeting In Irbid

During a consultation meeting with Al Hayat Centre (RASED), Abdallat said that civil society institutions are a main partner and resource for human rights reform and a main driver of enhancing democracy and strengthening the rule of law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdallat commended RASED's initiative to host the meeting in Irbid, which contributes to advancing the human rights system at the local, regional and international levels.

Abdallat stressed that there is a political will, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, for the adoption of political, economic and administrative reforms and public sector modernisation.



He also referred to His Majesty's interest in Jordan's human rights portfolio, noting that King Abdullah instructed the National Centre for Human Rights to study the legislative impact of the Cybercrime Law, and directed the government to amend the Access to Information Law to improve the human rights system.

For his part, RASED representative Abdullah Ghweiri stressed the need for cooperation and partnerships between all civil society institutions, stakeholders and public institutions, commending the department's role in organising meetings that seek to improve human rights in the Kingdom.



