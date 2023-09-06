Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Higher for longerrates trade
Global markets: Market sentiment turned sour again yesterday, with stocks across the board dropping. The S&P 500 opened down and went lower over yesterday's session, falling 0.7% from the previday. The NASDAQ fell 1.06% and equity futures today are showing no respite. Chinese stocks also fell, though only slightly. The Hang Seng fell 0.04% and the CSI 300 fell just 0.22%.bond yields pushed higher yesterday as the market continued to take out easing previously priced in for 2024/25. 2YTreasury yields rose 5.6bp while 10Y yields rose 2bp to 4.28%. EURUSD stayed at the low end of 1.07 on Wednesday. The AUD was also flat at about 0.6380 despite better-than-expected GDP data , as was the JPY at 147.71 despite comments from officials saying they would take action amid speculative market moves. Sterling dropped below 1.25 on suggestions from Governor Bailey that the rate tightening cycle in the UK was done, or if not, nearly done. Asian FX sold off against the USD yesterday. The SGD unusually propped up the bottom of the list, weakening 0.27% to 1.3639. The CNY rose above 7.30 to reach 7.3180, and we would anticipate a forceful response from the PBoC at this morning's fixing. G-7 macro: Theservices ISM index unexpectedly rose yesterday, rising to 54.5 from 52.7 (52.5 expected). There were also gains in the prices paid index, employment, and new orders. This is what drove the market to price out further easing next year, helping to lift the USD. The Fed's latest Beige Book was somewhat downbeat given the ISM numbers. Today, there isn't too much to look out for.non-farm productivity and unit labour costs are both residuals from earlier GDP data and don't really add to the sum of knowledge on theeconomy. Weekly jobless claims are the only otherdata of note. The Eurozone releases final GDP figures for 2Q23. No revisions are expected. China: August trade figures will likely show a slight moderation in the pace of contraction, though it would be generto describe this as a bounce. A trough might be a more accurate description. Still, that's better than what has gone before, so it could buoy sentiment. The trade balance may shrink slightly despite this, from the $80.6bn figure from July. Australia: A slight contraction in Australia's AUD11.3bn trade surpfor July is also expected for the August figures published later this morning. This is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on the AUD, whose current weakness is more a function of broad USD strength. What to look out for: China and Australia trade balance
Australia trade balance (7 September)
China trade balance (7 September)
Malaysia BNM policy (7 September)
Japan GDP (8 September)
Philippines trade balance (8 September)
Taiwan trade balance (8 September)
