(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RVLP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the commercialization of UPNEEQ(R) (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, available by prescription for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis (low-lying eyelid(s)) in adults.“UPNEEQ(R) ('RVL-1201') is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for acquired blepharoptosis. The company received FDA approval in July 2020 and launched UPNEEQ(R) in September 2020 to a limited number of eye care professionals, with commercial operations expanded in 2021 among ophthalmology, optometry and oculoplastic specialties,” a recent article reads.“In February 2022, UPNEEQ(R) was launched into the medical aesthetics market in the United States. Patients can purchase UPNEEQ(R) from eye care or medical aesthetic professionals, or through RVL Pharmacy LLC, the company's wholly owned pharmacy. The company plans to promote UPNEEQ(R) to people with acquired ptosis and those who are bothered by low-lying eyelids. RVL Pharmaceuticals believes there is a significant commercial opportunity for UPNEEQ(R), given the meaningful unmet need for a non-invasive treatment across millions of acquired-ptosis patients in the United States. The company's near-term fois to continue the rollout of UPNEEQ(R) into the medical aesthetics market through its dedicated aesthetics sales force while continuing to support ongoing utilization and expanded penetration of UPNEEQ(R) in ocular medicine markets.”
About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ(R) (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ(R) is the first FDA -approved non-surgical treatment option for acquired blepharoptosis. For more information about the company, visit .
