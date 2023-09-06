420 With Cnw - Emergency Rule Grants Missouri Foster Parents Permission To Grow Cannabis At Home

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A newly filed emergency rule by the Missouri State Department of Social Services will now
allow foster parents to possess and grow cannabis at home.
The Department of Social Services issued the emergency rule on the basis that the existing policies preventing foster parents in the state from legally growing cannabis in their homes are in direct conflict with Missouri's recreational cannabis law.
Recreational cannabis has been legal for adults aged 21 years and older since late 2022 when Missouri voters...
