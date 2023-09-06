Investornewsbreaks Astra Energy Inc. (Asre) Board Approves Regreen Technologies Inc. Spin-Out

“We believe the spin-out of Regreen Technologies will be very beneficial to shareholders as it will unlock the value of the technology assets by allowing it to be developed separately by a skilled and focused management team, and it will allow our shareholders to own shares in two companies,” said Astra Energy CEO Ron Loudoun in the press release.“This further demonstrates our commitment to significantly enhance shareholder value with another move in a series of corporate actions designed to enhance shareholder protection and unlock fair value of our asset. We recognize the challenges investors face in today's market climate and will continue to be aggressive in order to achieve fair market value for our assets and to protect shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs. Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the pland the company's investors. The company's goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports its purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come. For further information about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN