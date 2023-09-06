Investornewsbreaks Astra Energy Inc. (Asre) Board Approves Regreen Technologies Inc. Spin-Out

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astra Energy (OTCQB: ASRE) , a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has announced that it will move forward with the process
of listing subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc., or Spinco, on a senior U.S. exchange with an accompanying IPO or to spin-out Regreen into an existing company on a senior U.S. exchange. The move was unanimously approved by the company's board of directors. Regreen Technologies offers its exclusive Regreen Total Waste System, which is a patented series of equipment and processes featuring specialized technology designed to convert solid waste material into a marketable product through the cleanest measures and without causing damage to the environment.
According to the announcement, Astra would distribute the common shares of Spito Astra's shareholders, who will ultimately own shares in two public companies: Spiand Astra. Spiwill foon the manufacturing, licensing and distribution of equipment based on the Regreen patented technology, while parent company Astra continues the development of its clean and renewable energy projects abroad and the advancement
of the Holcomb Energy Systems initiatives.
“We believe the spin-out of Regreen Technologies will be very beneficial to shareholders as it will unlock the value of the technology assets by allowing it to be developed separately by a skilled and focused management team, and it will allow our shareholders to own shares in two companies,” said Astra Energy CEO Ron Loudoun in the press release.“This further demonstrates our commitment to significantly enhance shareholder value with another move in a series of corporate actions designed to enhance shareholder protection and unlock fair value of our asset. We recognize the challenges investors face in today's market climate and will continue to be aggressive in order to achieve fair market value for our assets and to protect shareholders.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Astra Energy Inc.
Astra Energy is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs. Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the pland the company's investors. The company's goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports its purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come. For further information about the company, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN06092023000224011066ID1107023599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.