Queiroz Seeks Improved Show As Qatar Face Kenya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Asian champions Qatar will meet Kenya in an international friendly at the Al Janoub Stadium today at 6.15pm. The Asian champions will also face Russia on September 12 in their second friendly at the same venue.
Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz, who tested young players at the Gold Cup earlier this year and reached the quarter-finals, has recalled experienced forwards Hassan al-Haydos, Akram Afif besides defenders Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel, midfielders Karim Boudiaf and Abdulaziz Hatem. Goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb also made a return in the 26-player squad for the two games.
Qatar will be seeking an improved performance as Queiroz looks to finalise his squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign next month. The Al Annabi are grouped with India, Kuwait and the winner of the Round 1 tie between Afghanistan and Mongolia.
Queiroz will also lead Qatar's title defence of the Asian Cup, which Qatar will host from January 12 to February 10, 2024.
Speaking on the eve of the match, the Portuguese coach Queiroz said:“We are seeking an improved performance in our friendly matches. The players are fully prepared and looking for good performance in these matches. We are ready for the match against Kenya and the challenges next month before starting our joint qualifying event (FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027),” he added.
The veteran coach called on fans to come in numbers and support the national side.“Fans are part of the teams and their backing gives extra motivation to the players,” Queiroz said.
Striker Almoez Ali said the players are getting used to Queiroz's methods.“Our preparations have gone well for the friendlies. These games will definitely help the players gain more experience. We are making progress under our coach after each match. We had a very good Gold Cup experience under him and the training camp (in Austria) prior to that was also beneficial. These games will be a continuation before the qualifiers and the Asian Cup. We must play the games with fighting spirit and give our best.”
Meanwhile, Kenya's challenge will be spearheaded by Al Duhail's prolific striker Michael Olunga. The Harambee Stars, coached by Engin Firat said his team was more than just about Olunga.
“Qatar are the Asian champions and it's important to play against these kind of teams so that we show who we are. We have to show character to represent our country because this is not a normal friendly as we are up against a higher ranked side,” Firat said on Wednesday.
“It is also about that we show that Kenyan football is not only Michael Olunga, so that we also open doors for more players to show that Kenyan football is bigger.”
Kenya, who will also play a friendly against South Sudan on September 12, are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where they will face Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Gabon, and Cote d'Ivoire in their group.
