Special Promo Code For Expo 2023 Doha Visitors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) International visitors can use the special promo code EXPO23 while booking flights and hotels to avail the travel and accommodation discounts, Expo 2023 Doha announced on its official X account. The promo code can be used for Qatar Airways tickets and hotel bookings.
Entry to Expo 2023 Doha is free for all visitors and Hayya Card option will be in place for the visitors for the event being held from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024.
Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport (HIA) are the official airline partner and strategic partner of the expo, respectively. HIA will offer passengers arriving in Qatar a seamless connectivity to the city of Doha and the event.
Visit Qatar has published pre-made itineraries that range from one to six days while covering tourism spots, cultural landmarks, heritage places, museums, shopping spots, beaches, sand dunes, street arts, dining places, culinary diversities, adventure seeking sites, safari and wellness locations.
The pre-made itineraries from Visit Qatar lend opportunities to visit UneWorld Heritage Al Zubarah Archaeological site, Katara Cultural Village, The Pearl-Qatar, Al Sheehaniya Camel Race Track, East-West/West-East installation, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, Souq Waqif, Msheireb Museums, Museum of Islamic Art, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Illusions, the Corniche and varimalls across Qatar. The accommodation packages feature hotels and resorts across the country.
The final preparations of the family zone are underway at Expo 2023 Doha site at Al Bidda Park, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported. The family zone will include a number of main facilities such as an Environment Centre and a Biodiversity Museum with adequate space for ecology presentations and displays of renewable energy technologies.
The family zone will have an open area for educational shows and activities that provide families and children with entertainment, making it an excellent destination for family holidays. Expo 2023 Doha will also include a farmers' market for local produce, in addition to the cafes, restaurants and other retailers. The culture market will have handicraft corners for traditional and heritage products from across the world.
MENAFN06092023000067011011ID1107023573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.