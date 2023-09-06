Henkel Interns Making An Impact

This summer, Henkel welcomed 170 interns from 103 universities across the United States to work in our Henkel Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies business units and Functional areas such as HR and Finance. This summer's programming kicked off with a hybrid event including a tour of Henkel's facility in Stamford, CT, a live demo from R&D scientists in the Hair category, presentations from Employee Resource Group (ERG) Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors, roundtables with employees from across the company, and a panel with former Henkel Interns turned full-time employees.

We also welcomed 9 interns through our partnership with INROADS , designed to offer mentoring and training opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds and help prepare them for corporate and community roles. A private panel discussion with employees who joined the company after their own INROADS internships provided these students with a unique opportunity to ask questions and walk away with advice and insights from professionals who have had similar experiences.

After their orientation to the Henkel organization, the interns joined their teams and embarked on a summer that promised real-world experience, a unique learning journey, and the opportunity to grow within a culture of trust and belonging. Interns jumped right into projects that made a real impact on the business such as budgeting, media planning, R&D formulations, and much more. Subject matter experts from across the company provided guidance and feedback that drove incredible results.

Outside of the office, interns and their mentors had the opportunity to make an impact on the community and on each other. Interns from our Connecticut offices spent 100 hours volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, continuing our legacy with a partner that Henkel has supported for 8 years with both grants and volunteer hours through our Make an Impact on Tomorrow program. A group also joined the Pride ERG at the NYC Pride March , sponsored by got2b, to show their allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community. Interns joined intermural sports teams, participated in speed networking events and Henkel trivia challenges, and had professional headshots taken to level up their LinkedIn profiles.

It isn't just the interns who benefit from this robust program – each team that employed a student gained valuable insight from the technical skills, fresh perspective, and enthusiasm that interns bring to the table. At Henkel, we believe that the teaching and learning that occurs between interns and mentors goes both ways.

“Assisting young talent in shaping their careers is very rewarding,” said Lori Baylock-Tomkiewicz, head of the Henkel Internship Program in the United States,“It has been such a pleasure working with our interns this summer and witnessing their important contributions to our organization. Our weekly workshops and other programming consistently left me inspired by the energy they brought to the table. From the softball field to mentorship meetings and organizational events, the opportunity to learn alongside them and help guide their passions will certainly leave a lasting impact on everyone they encountered.”

From the first day of onboarding through final project presentations, our internship program is structured to provide the skills, knowledge, and network that students need to succeed in a full-time role at Henkel. Through dedicated programming, substantial assignments, and ongoing feedback discussions, our interns have impressedall with their growth and accomplishments.

We are already looking forward to next summer – if you are interested in applying to be a 2024 Henkel intern, applications open on September 1. Check out Henkel Careers for more information.