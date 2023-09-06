International Efforts To Mitigate Our Climate Footprint

(MENAFN- 3BL) Given the energy-intensive nature of our operations, reducing our carbon footprint is a shared responsibility. Energy efficiency and emissions reduction have been consistent priorities for Covia over the years, and in 2021, we began adding more data-driven analysis to our efforts. We conducted a comprehensive GHG emissions assessment, analyzed the findings and evaluated the trends to determine our biggest climate-related opportunities and risks going forward. In 2022, Team Members contributed to these efforts in unique and meaningful ways.
Through the energy-use monitoring and production management systems we have in place, Covia is able to contribute to these meaningful programs without compromising our ability to Deliver on Promise to our customers. or more information about Covia's Commitment to Addressing Climate Change, visit our 2022 ESG Report .
MENAFN06092023007202015466ID1107023553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.