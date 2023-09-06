The Reasons Why It's Okay To Call India, Bharat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An invite has gone out from“The President of Bharat” for a dinner during the G20 summit. With a special session of Parliament summoned without an agenda, there is speculation: Is India about to become Bharat? Mint examines the history and likely implications.
