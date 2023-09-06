G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live Updates: Fighter Jets, Drones Turn India Into A Fortress

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Several powerful world leaders will descend in Delhi on Friday for three days and discuss on range of issues like economy, environment, infrastructure, sustainable development, etc. Meanwhile, authorities have taken several measures to ease the traffic in the city and have ordered the shutting of schools, colleges, and offices for three days in the city. Besides, Delhi is adorned with murals, statutes, fountains, and plants in streets from where the world leaders will pass by.Check all the latest updates on the G20 Summit 2023 at Mint's LIVE blog:
