Pm Modi Attends Asean-India Summit In Jakarta, Says Asean Matters Because Everyone's Voice Is Heard Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, \"This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicenter of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth...\"At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, \"Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us. ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-pacific.\"At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, \"This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth...\"At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, \"Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership...\"At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says“Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit...”
