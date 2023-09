Commercial Water Heater Market Size Set To Garner Higher Revenue Globally

Commercial Water Heater

Commercial Water Heater Market is estimated to exceed USD 9.9 billion by 2032

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

The commercial water heater market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. A commercial water heater is a specialized water heating appliance designed to meet the hot water demands of commercial and industrial applications. Unlike residential water heaters, which are typically designed for single-family homes, commercial water heaters are engineered to handle higher water volumes, higher flow rates, and more demanding usage patterns. These water heaters are commonly used in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, factories, and variother commercial and industrial settings.

The major players operating in the commercial water heater industry are

A.O. Smith Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

NIBE Industrier AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bradford White Corporation

Racold

Venus

Nortiz Corporation

Daikin Industries

Valliant

American Water Heaters

North America dominated the commercial water heater market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Types of Commercial Water Heaters:

Storage Tank Water Heaters: These are the most common type of commercial water heaters. They store and continuously heat a large volume of water in an insulated tank until it's needed. Storage tanks come in varisizes to accommodate different hot water demands.

Tankless Water Heaters: Also known as on-demand or instantanewater heaters, tankless units heat water only when there's a demand for it. They are energy-efficient and space-saving, making them suitable for some commercial applications with lower hot water requirements.

Heat Pump Water Heaters: These systems use a heat pump to extract heat from the surrounding air and transfer it to the water. Heat pump water heaters are energy-efficient and can be used in some commercial settings, especially where space for a traditional tank is limited.

Solar Water Heaters: In areas with ample sunlight, solar water heaters can be used to preheat water for commercial applications. These systems work well in hotels, swimming pools, and other facilities with substantial hot water needs.

Commercial Indirect Water Heaters: These units use a heat exchanger to transfer heat from an external source (such as a boiler or solar collectors) to the stored water in the tank. They are often used in conjunction with a primary heating system.

The growth of the global commercial water heater market is majorly driven by growing infrastructure, especially in public and commercial sectors.

The demand for water heaters that are integrated with renewable sources which are both environmentally friendly as well as pocket-friendly has increased considerably owing to several subsidies provided by governments in many countries.

When selecting a commercial water heater, it's important to consider the specific hot water requirements of your establishment, local building codes, energy efficiency standards, and any other relevant factors. Consulting with a professional plumber or an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) specialist can help determine the most suitable commercial water heater for your needs.

Such water heaters help curb carbon emissions that contribute to the net-zero targets of many countries. Moreover, it is a great aid in reducing dependence on electricity derived from fossil fuels. Booming commercial sector and real estate sectors in the Asia-Pacific region and advancements in the current technology is the recent commercial water heater market trends.

North America dominated the market in 2022, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the projection period. This can be attributed to the surge in demand for commercial real estate in the region as well as infrastructural development in developing economies. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the commercial water heater market forecast period owing to the presence of developing economies.

By rated capacity, the market is divided into 0–10 kW, 10–50 kW, 50–100 kW, and above 100 kW. The 10-50 kW segment dominated the market share for 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the projection period. This is attributed to the fact that heaters with 10–50 kW capacity are widely used in cafes, hotels, hostels, restaurants, and offices.

Depending on the storage capacity, the market is classified into below 500 liters, 500–1,000 liters, 1,000–3,000 liters, 3,000–4,000 liters, and above 4,000 liters. The below 500 liters segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the potential demand from small commercial buildings, especially with an increased foon solar commercial water heaters that are being installed on a large scale.

Bio-fueled water heaters have almost zero maintenance cost and prolonged service life, which is its key benefit. Using wood as solid fuel in place of fossil fuels helps to prevent long-term climate changes since the carbon dioxide released during the combustion was actually absorbed while the tree was growing, so they are essentially carbon neutral. Modern solid-fueled commercial water heaters are fuel efficient, much cleaner, and safer.

They use wood, which is either freely available or at a cheap rate, thereby helping to cut down electricity bills. Thus, multiple benefits associated with bio-fueled waters boost their demand across the globe, thereby augmenting market growth.

