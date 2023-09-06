Admin Making Relentless Efforts To Bridge Health Gap: Lg

Sinha was addressing a function after virtually inaugurating from the Raj Bhavan a Rotary India medical camp, jointly organised with the health department, in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir.

The camp will foon ophthalmology, general and laparoscopic surgeries, ENT and cancer surgeries, gynaecology, orthopaedics, paediatric and plastic surgery.

Sinha expressed gratitude and admiration for the doctors and the nursing community for their selfless service.

Rotary India is a symbol of selflessness and, in coordination with 450 health department staff, they aim to contribute in the overall wellbeing of the common man, he said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making relentless efforts to bridge the health gap of our citizens. It is our solemn commitment to completely transform the delivery of health care services in the Union Territory and strengthen the health care system,” Sinha said.

He further said,“We have strengthened primary and community health centres in far-flung areas besides building new public health infrastructure. We have also ensured public health standards to provide quality health services to the citizens.”

Later, Sinha told reporters that the health department has been organising such camps for the last few years.

“Our hospitals usually have a huge rush of patients for surgeries. I am thankful to (Rotary International Project In-Charge) Rajiv Pradhaan and his team,” he said.

Last year, Rotary International conducted a camp in north Kashmir and it was decided to organise one in the four south Kashmir districts, Sinha said.

The camp began in Anantnag and will move to other districts.

“The information I have is that over 2,000 people have registered till now. I hope we will be able to end the pendency in south Kashmir,” Sinha said.

Asked about some doctors practising in private during duty hours, the Lt Governor said everyone should obey the law.

