Un Reacts To Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka

This is said in a statement by Denise Brown, Ukrinform reports.

“I am shattered by the news of a series of attacks that today, once again, have left a path of death and destruction in different parts of Ukraine. The despicable attack that a few hours ago hit a populated market in Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk Region, brutalized civilians in this war-torn community, killing and injuring dozens of adults and children,” she said.

According to her, it is a truly sad day for Ukraine. And the tragic event in Kostiantynivka is just another example of the suffering that Russia's invasion inflicts on civilians across the country.

In this context, Russian strikes damaged, also today, schools and homes in Zaporizhizhia, and port and grain infrastructure in Odregion.

“Intentionally directing an attack against civilians or civilian objects or intentionally launching an attack knowing it will cause disproportionate civilian harm is a war crime. International humanitarian law must be respected. The people of Ukraine need this cruel devastation to stop,” she underscored.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, September 6, Russian invaders hit the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. According to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 17 people were killed and 32 were injured following the Russian attack. The search and rescue operation ended.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office