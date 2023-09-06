News Highlights



Hollyland

exhibits at IBC 2023

VenusLiv :

Hollyland's first

live streaming camera offers great convenience

Wireless video transmission and audio equipment

Wireless video shooting demonstration

Live demonstration of solutions on-site Presentation and lucky draw event at booth

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland will demonstrate VenusLiv, a live streaming camera combining high-quality wireless video with easy operation and portability, at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2023) in Amsterdam, from September 15-18, 2023. Hollyland will also be building and demonstrating other video shooting and live streaming setups at the show.

Visit the

Hollyland booth in Hall 11, 11.B34 at Amsterdam RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Hollyland Showcases Solutions for Live Streaming and Video Shooting at IBC 2023

VenusLiv, Live Streaming Solution

VenusLiv excels in indoor live streaming scenarios, such as online education, e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and more. VenusLiv users can almost instantly start streaming live to multiple platforms with one tap, without the hassle of complex installation and configuration. Unlike unwieldy solutions based on smartphones and apps, VenusLiv is designed for live streaming, and it does it perfectly and reliably. Media representatives will have an opportunity to test VenusLiv at IBC 2023.

VenusLiv works excellently with Hollyland's LARK series wireless microphone system, such as LARK MAX , LARK C1 and so on, to deliver clear, stable sound quality. VenusLiv also has a Type-C port, which can be connected directly to LARK C1. LARK MAX can also be used as a standalone wireless microphone for other devices.

Demonstration for Professional Film Makers

In addition, Hollyland will showcase its video shooting solution, which integrates the Canon C70 with Hollyland products: Mars 4K, Mars M1, LARK MAX, and SoliC1 Pro. This provides more convenience, efficiency, and a better, smoother experience – from video transmission and communication to audio. It enables users to shoot high-quality videos wirelessly and easily.

Hollyland will also display other products that enable wireless and easy shooting for different applications. These include:

Wireless video transmission systems: Mars 4K, Cosmo C1, Syscom

421S, and more. These allow users to transmit high-definition video wirelessly over long distances and in varienvironments.

Wireless intesystems: SoliC1 Pro, SoliM1, Mars T1000, and more. These enable users to communicate wirelessly during shooting or live streaming, with low latency and high fidelity.

Wireless microphones: LARK MAX, LARK C1, and LARK M1. These provide users with wireless audio solutions that are compatible with smartphones, cameras, computers, and more.

P rize- G iving and Other Events

Hollyland invites journalists, editors, influencers, and all visitors to experience its products at its booth. Hollyland will also have a live demonstration of its live streaming solution and video shooting solution on-site. There will be a presentation and lucky draw event each day from September 15-17 at 2pm-3pm at the Hollyland booth. The prizes include LARK MAX, LARK

M1, LARK

C1, SoliC1 Pro, and Mars 4K.

With a foon wireless video transmission and audio equipment, Hollyland aims to make shooting wireless and easy. Hollyland continues to explore and innovate in the industry, providing users with high-quality products.

Hollyland

Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless inte– since 2013.

Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theatres, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit , Hollyland Facebook , Hollyland Instagram .

