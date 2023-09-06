Ai Palette Unveils Foodgpt, The Ai Tool Set To Reshape Global F&B Product Development

What is FoodGPT:

What do you need to launch a new product? You need the latest trends, target personas, product claims, emerging ingredients, fresh consumer lingo, understanding of current market landscape- how about getting all of

that in one simple tool?

FoodGPT is an easy-to-use advanced generative AI conversational tool that understands what consumers really want. It's your one-stop-shop for creating awesome new products with speed and efficiency.

Who is it for:

FoodGPT is tailored for F&B companies, specifically catering to Consumer Insights & Innovation teams, Marketing, and R&D departments. It's engineered to digitize R&D processes, reduce research timelines, highlight growth opportunities, and accelerate product innovation. In essence, anyone aiming for swift and impactful product launches in the F&B sector can benefit from FoodGPT.

How FoodGPT fits your Business Use-case:

FoodGPT is marrying the power of Generative AI technology and combining it with real business use-cases for the F&B industry. You can:

While these exemplify the variways FoodGPT can empower your business needs, the true horizon of its capabilities is boundless.

Joinon September 14th to uncover detailed functionalities for the first time. Register here to save your seat . Limited seats available.

Why FoodGPT is different from other Generative AI tools:

The landscape of generative AI might seem crowded, but FoodGPT stands alone with its:

Ai Palette's CEO Shares:

Somsubhra Ganchoudhuri,Founder and CEO, Ai Palette, beams with enthusiasm: "FoodGPT is poised to revolutionize the F&B sector. By drastically cutting down research hours, we provide instant, valuable insights, enabling businesses to make smarter decisions. Our models stand apart in their quality, which is rooted in the data they're honed with. We proudly utilize the most recent and extensive food dataset, sourced from 24 distinct markets. This comprehensive dataset elevates the training of our model, amplifying its accuracy and relevance. Through FoodGPT, we aim to empower brands to enhance the speed of product innovation, streamline & accelerate decision-making, elevate sales forecasting, and offer insights on an unprecedented scale. We're eager to partner with clients to craft products that truly resonate with consumers."

Commitment to Data Security:

In the world of tech enablement, data security and accessibility stand out as primary concerns. Thus, a robust data security and privacy policy becomes a pivotal market differentiator. Ai Palette has crafted a privacy-first design, our integration process is meticulously crafted to prioritize security, guaranteeing the safeguarding of sensitive data.

As industries increasingly recognize the pivotal role of tech, especially AI, in product innovation, Ai Palette remains at the forefront. FoodGPT offers near real-time actionable insights, ensuring the transition from data to validated concepts within mere clicks.

About

Ai Palette :

Ai Palette enables CPG companies to create consumer-winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Its patented technology identifies emerging trends across 61B data points collated from 150+ data sources in real time, uncovering consumer drivers and motivations, and helping in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer needs. Its Natural Language Processing algorithm can also understand 18 different languages including Asian languages, making it truly one of a kind.

Headquartered in Singapore, it is currently working closely with some of the world's largest food companies, including Fortune 500 giants like Kelloggs', Nestle, Olam etc.

SOURCE Ai Palette