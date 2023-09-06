Us Contact Lenses Market Set For Robust Expansion: Expected To Reach $4.38 Billion By 2028 With 5.5% Cagr

Thecontact lenses market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $4.38 billion in 2028 from $3.18 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Market Scope

This report presents market size and forecast data specifically for thecontact lenses market. The study encompasses revenue generated from contact lenses sales, while services provided by service providers are excluded. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the current market scenario, including market size, forecast, segmentation, and industry trends.

Market Definition

Contact lenses are thin, curved lenses designed to cover the eye surface and correct vision impairments.

Key Highlights



Thecontact lenses market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2022 to 2028.

In North America, theaccounted for over 90% of the market share in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness regarding contact lens usage, a high prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and rising adoption of contact lenses.

Corrective lenses constituted the largest share of 59.13% in 2022 and are expected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for corrective lenses is driven by increasing disease burden, a rise in chronic eye conditions, and a growing geriatric population.

Spherical contact lenses held the highest share of 68.81% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The demand for spherical contact lenses is propelled by factors such as the prevalence of chronic eye conditions, rising preference for contact lenses, and an aging population. Leading players in thecontact lenses market include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon Inc, The Cooper Companies, HOYA Corp, and EssilorLuxottica SA. These key players foon strategic acquisitions, collaborations with emerging players, and advancements in medical device cleaning and recycling to enhance their market presence.

Report Highlights

Product Segmentation & Forecast



Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic)

Design Type (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal)

Usage Type (Daily Disposable, Frequent Replacement)

Distribution Type (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Eye Care Centers, Online) Material Type (Silicone Hydrogels, Hydrogels, Others)

Market Structure



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Contact Lenses Market

Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors

Key Players



Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon Inc

The Cooper Companies

HOYA Corp

Essilor Luxottica

Menicon Co.Ltd.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec

SynergEyes

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Medennium

STAAR Surgical Co.,

Contamac U.S., Inc

Visioneering Technologies Inc

Solotica

Sensimed AG

OcuPrivate Ltd

NeoVision

Interojo

Clerio Vision

MaxVue Vision ST.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd.

