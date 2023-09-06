German Firms Studying Prospects Of Working In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 7. German
companies discussed the possibilities of promoting its businesses
in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Speaker
of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and
members of the delegation from Germany in Ashgabat - General
Manager of Higgins CM company Daniel Walter and Managing Director
of PSE Engineering GmbH MarBerendt.
During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to expand
cooperation and implement joint projects, including in the
construction and oil and gas sectors, as well as in other areas of
socio-economic development of Turkmenistan, which has embarked on a
comprehensive modernization of infrastructure, the introduction of
advanced technologies and innovative solutions.
Furthermore, the representatives also stated the readiness of
their companies to provide the Turkmen partners with the
accumulated experience and potential in terms of water and
compressor equipment, underground storage technologies, etc.,
assuring them of the most responsible approach to solving the tasks
entrusted to them.
Turkmenistan's cooperation with German companies is an important
aspect in the development of business and trade relations between
these two countries.
Turkmenistan has huge reserves of natural gas, and German energy
companies are actively interested in the possibility of investing
in gas infrastructure and projects for the extraction and
transportation of gas from Turkmenistan to Europe.
