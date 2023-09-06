German Firms Studying Prospects Of Working In Turkmenistan

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and members of the delegation from Germany in Ashgabat - General Manager of Higgins CM company Daniel Walter and Managing Director of PSE Engineering GmbH MarBerendt.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to expand cooperation and implement joint projects, including in the construction and oil and gas sectors, as well as in other areas of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan, which has embarked on a comprehensive modernization of infrastructure, the introduction of advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Furthermore, the representatives also stated the readiness of their companies to provide the Turkmen partners with the accumulated experience and potential in terms of water and compressor equipment, underground storage technologies, etc., assuring them of the most responsible approach to solving the tasks entrusted to them.

Turkmenistan's cooperation with German companies is an important aspect in the development of business and trade relations between these two countries.

Turkmenistan has huge reserves of natural gas, and German energy companies are actively interested in the possibility of investing in gas infrastructure and projects for the extraction and transportation of gas from Turkmenistan to Europe.