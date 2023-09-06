Ukraine's New Defense Minister: Our Plan Is Victory, Without Any Discussions

Umyerov reported this on his Facebook page, according to Ukrinform

"This is a challenge, and at the same time, this is a duty for me as a citizen and a worthy son of my nation. Our main goal is victory. I will do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine's victory - when we liberate every centimeter of our country and all of our people," Umerov said.

He added that he would also make every effort to return all those who are in captivity, including children, prisoners of war, political prisoners, and civilians.

"We will return normal and dignified life to Ukrainian cities, which, unfortunately, are temporarily occupied. We know that people are waiting forthere. Because these are our people and our territories. The opposition of one person is the opposition of the whole country. Forty-two million Ukrainians stand behind every soldier. Behind every soldier is a Ministry that will do all to protect all our people. It is our people, their lives and dignity that are our priority and highest value. Today Ukraine is the free people of the free world who defend the fundamental values of democracy and human rights. We fight for it! And our plan is victory! Without any nuances and discussions. Glory to Ukraine!" Umerov said.

He also thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the opportunity to take charge at the Defense Ministry, as well as his colleagues from the parliament for their trust.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's defense minister on September 6.

