Brc Impact Report Released At The Stockholm University, Sweden, Developed By Consultivo And Slate Of Swan

Stockholm, Sweden Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

The BRC Impact Report, a creative symphony by Consultivo and Slate of Swan, was spotlighted at Stockholm University.

The report titled“Threads of Knowledge: Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage for a Sustainable and Inclusive Planet” was unveiled on September 6, 2023, at the Stockholm University in Sweden. The capital of vibrant Sweden, Stockholm, is the place where the world's finest minds gather to receive the Nobel Prize. Stockholm University is a renowned public research university recognised for its academic excellence and diverse disciplines.

This impact report was launched at a one-day workshop focusing on India and modern global Hinduism. The event served as a confluence of insights and cooperation.

The Organising Body

The Department of Ethnology, History of Religions and Gender Studies at Stockholm University spearheads this initiative in collaboration with Utah State University's Department of History, The Center for Dharma Studies at Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, and the Bhaktivedanta Research Centre (BRC).

A Global Gathering

The workshop beckoned a diverse and distinguished crowd. Invited scholars, esteemed for their contributions to their respective fields, were in attendance, sharing their insights and engaging in enriching discussions. Joining them were Ph.D. candidates representing the future of academic research and scholarship and students from around the world, eager to imbibe knowledge and be part of this historic event.

About BRC

The Bhaktivedanta Research Center (BRC) passionately works to preserve endangered ancient Indian manuscripts. Their Impact Report delves into BRC's endeavours, showcasing their alignment with national benchmarks and global standards like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Intangible Cultural Heritage .

About the report

The report, " Threads of Knowledge: Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage for a Sustainable and Inclusive Pl " delves into the realms of Cultural Heritage, Digital Heritage, Community Investment, and Knowledge for All. Consultivo, globally acclaimed for its ESG advisory, CSR consultancy , and Sustainability solutions, steered the research and advisory.

Consultivo developed the report, aligning it with the standards and guidelines set by the United Nations, UNESCO, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Schedule VII of the Companies Act, Government of India, and SDG - global goals.

This, combined with the creative prowess of Slate of Swan - an impact communication agency , brought the Impact Report to life. Leveraging their human-centric design ethos and a team skilled in copywriting and editing, Slate of Swan crafted a report that was insightful, captivating, and persuasive - the journey of Bhaktivedanta's odyssey from ancient manuscripts to modern impact.

Research and CSR Consulting Firm - Consultivo

Consultivo is an ESG and Sustainability Consulting firm that helps businesses in the areas of ESG, Sustainability, Business Excellence, and Risk Management - both at strategic and operational levels.

Impact Design and Communication Agency - Slate of Swan

Slate of Swan is a creative studio and Sustainability Report Design Agency with core competence in ESG, social, and sustainability domain-specific impact communications.

Experience the impact report .