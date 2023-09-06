Responsible Cyber Earns Prestigious License To Deliver Penetration Testing Services In Singapore

Singapore, Singapore Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

Responsible Cyber, one of the foremost pioneers in the cybersecurity arena, is elated to announce its latest accomplishment: the receipt of the official license to offer Penetration Testing Services in the nation of Singapore. This esteemed license, stamped with the License No: CS/PTS/C-2023-0413, further accentuates Responsible Cyber's unwavering dedication to upholding and championing the gold standard of cybersecurity practices across the board.

As the digital age continues to evolve at breakneck speed, so do the cyber threats that jeopardize businesses, causing not just financial losses but damage to reputation and customer trust. Recognizing this, Responsible Cyber has continuously strived to fortify its offerings. With this newly acquired license, it is now even more primed to assist companies in Singapore in building an impervishield against the myriad of cyber adversaries.

The regulatory bodies of Singapore have rightly emphasized the significance of businesses aligning themselves with licensed cybersecurity providers. Such an alignment ensures that these businesses are not merely availing services but forming partnerships with entities that have been meticulously vetted and have met the rigorbenchmarks set forth by the authorities.

Dr. Magda Chelly, Managing Director of Responsible Cyber , remarked on the occasion, "This licensing milestone is not just an achievement foras a company, but it's a beacon that signifies our undying passion for cybersecurity. Our mission has always been to serve the businesses of Singapore by offering them unparalleled cybersecurity services, and with this license, we are one step closer to that vision."

Choosing a licensed partner like Responsible Cyber guarantees that businesses are not only receiving unmatched expertise but are also collaborating with a team that remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, always ready to combat the latest threats.

Having carved a niche for itself through consistent excellence and innovation in the realm of cybersecurity, Responsible Cyber, with this prestigilicense in its arsenal, further cements its stature as one of the most reliable and eminent cybersecurity service providers in Singapore.