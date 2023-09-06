Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size To Grow At Usd 11.6 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 9.5% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Retro-Reflective Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Through Beam Sensors and others), By End-user Industry, By Application, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , the ultrasonic sensors market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 11.6 billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The increasing popularity of self-driving vehicles is projected to impel the market demand. Also, the rising popularity of IoT devices has enabled more opportunities for the market. Ultrasonic sensors serve remarkably in the healthcare sector. Its typical use in medical applications is flow measurement and patient monitoring. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Ultrasonic Sensors Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.8 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.6 billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 9.5% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type Retro-Reflective Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Through Beam Sensors, and Others By Application Level Measurement, Distance Measurement, Obstacle detection, and Others By End-user Industry Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare and Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, SICK AG, Balluff Inc., Baumer, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Panasonic, Banner Engineering Corp., Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Ifm electronic GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,etc.

Regional Overview:

In terms of region, North America heavily dominates the market share attributed to the significant developments in the automation and robotics industry. Increase in the use of robots in the healthcare industry in the U.S. is one of the major drivers for the U.S. market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is one of the second leading markets with a significant foon producing consumer electronics, shifting trends in the manufacturing sector, and the adoption of automated devices in the automobile and healthcare industry.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In June 2023, the University of California San Diego researchers published the latest study of its findings on wearable ultrasound sensors with capabilities that offer a non-invasive long-term treatment for deep tissues. According to the publication, this technology could be a breakthrough in deep tissue monitoring and completely refines the traditional methods of ultrasound monitoring. The researchers have developed a stretchable ultrasonic array that expedites 3D imaging of tissues up to four centimeters below the skin surface. The healthcare industry has broadly witnessed the use of compression elastography in the healthcare industry.

In 2023, a Switzerland-based sensor expert company Baumer, set new standards in the sensor industry by producing a highly compact-sized ultrasonic sensor UR12. The device delivers an optimized sensor performance with a housing size mere 50 mm in length. It saves engineers more space in a confined system with cost-saving features. Further, it facilitates object detection, distance, and level measurement with precise output. At industrial levels, UR12 fully complies as an intelligent sensor solution in the automation industry. For instance, as a sensor solution, its application extends into battery manufacturing and detects the level and leakage of coolants in e-mobility charging stations.

In May 2023, Valeo Product Group shared a media release about producing one million units of ultrasonic sensors in its Gujarat-based manufacturing plant. The company specializes in ADAS systems for cars, LIDARs, satellite-smart cameras, and ultrasonic sensors. These sensors detect obstacles, making driving and parking much safer and more convenient. According to the official statements, the company plans to expand localization in India and serve automotive needs in the Indian market.

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Report Highlights:

The growing popularity of self-driving cars and an increase in the deployment of IoT is projected to propel the demand in the forthcoming years.

Ultrasonic sensors are widely deployed for applications such as robotics, quality control, and automated production lines.

By type, the market is segmented as retro-reflective sensors, proximity sensors, through-beam sensors, and others. Retro-reflective sensors are the leading segment, attributing to its advantages.

The market is segmented by end-use as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, lithotripsy, ultrasonography, and echocardiography.

By application, the market is segmented into distance measurement, level measurement, obstacle detection, and others.

The market is segmented by region as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. North America is the dominant market, while Asia Pacific is one of the fast-growing markets, attributing to the rapid adoption of automation.

Some of the prominent players in the ultrasonic sensors market report are Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Qualcomm, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, SICK AG, Panasonic, Balluff Inc., Baumer, Banner Engineering Corp., Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Ifm Electronic GmbH, and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Report Segmentation:

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type (2023-2032)



Retro-Reflective Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Through Beam Sensors Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Level Measurement

Distance Measurement

Obstacle detection Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By End-user (2023-2032)



Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

