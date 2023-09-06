Yoga Gives Back Hosts Its First Retreat In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Yoga Teacher Lauren Peterson of Malibu, CA
Singer-songwriter Daphne Tse
Temple yoga, meditation, forrest Kirtan and much more!
A Yoga Charity Retreat in Japan
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Yoga Gives Back is delighted to announce its first yoga retreat in Japan to take place from September 30 to October 1, 2023. It will be held in the beautiful Yatsugatake region located at the foothills of the Japanese Alps in the Nagano prefecture. The retreat center is nestled in a quiet, serene environment enveloped in the brilliant gold and red colors of the fall foliage.
The content of this retreat goes beyond a typical yoga practice encompassing a variety of engaging programs such as the Zen Temple experience, a talk on eating habits, meditation, sound healing, and communal talk sessions.
Two renowned leaders from the U.S. - Lauren Peterson and Daphne Tse - will lead each day. Lauren Peterson is a globally-respected yoga teacher from Malibu, California, who has been teaching internationally for decades including teacher training workshops across Asia. Daphne Tse is a renowned singer-songwriter who has led numerspiritual practices with music at yoga festivals and all over the world.
On the first day Saturday (September 30th), held at the local Zen Temple-Shinsou Ji, Ms. Peterson will teach a flow and restorative yoga class accompanied by live music by Ms. Tse, and a singing bowl presentation by YGB Japan Ambassador Chie Omori. The temple's monk, Yukio Sudo will guide Zazen meditation, which will be followed by a talk on“Intuitive Eating” by fella YGB Japan Ambassador, Mayuko Okamura.
On the next day, Sunday (October 1st), the retreat will move into a forest tent in which Ms. Tse will lead the Soul Songs & Kirtan music session with Rie Tahiti's spiritual dance and music by Keigo Tanaka. The weekend retreat will conclude with a final performance of the singing bowl by Chie Omori, and Meditation and Talking Circle led by YGB Japan Ambassador, Junko Hisamura.
Participants can choose to attend one day or both days to experience this charity yoga. The registration fee will allow Yoga Gives Back to empower more than 2,400 women and children in India with its micro-loan and education programs.
Please find details at this website in Japanese.
