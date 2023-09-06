Ocham's Razor Announces Officer Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocham's Razor Capital Limited (the“ Company ”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Remantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective September 6, 2023 as a result of the resignation of Victor Hugo. We would like to thank Mr. Hugo and wish him well in his future endeavours.
For additional information please contact:
Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail:
