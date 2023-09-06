Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah leads a military funeral ceremony for martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi.
CAIRO -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah takes part in the 160th session of the Arab foreign ministers' meeting.
ISLAMABAD -- Militant attack leaves 12 terrorists and four soldiers dead in northern Pakistan.
ISTANBUL -- Turkish Interior Minister: Two people died and five others were injured due to flash floods. (end) gb
