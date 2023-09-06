Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces Plan To Acquire The Brand Of Mojilife Products

MojiLife productsnsists of patented air fragrance devices for the home and vehicle, with dozens of scents from around the world that are made withfe ingredients and are non-toxic, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and hypoallergenic andfe for children and pets, along with essential oils and other unique home products.

“We are excited about this opportunity to acquire this brand of MojiLife products and work with such a talented and experienced team at MojiLife LLC. Their products are a natural fit to ourpany's product offerings, and we believe this acquisition will expand our reach into the health and wellness market section,”id Sharing Services CEO John“JT” Thatch.

“Sharing Services has been a great iness partner to MojiLife LLC and we believe this acquisition will strongly enhance market's awareness and distribution of MojiLife products. The entirerporate team at Sharing Services has been incredible to work with, and we are excited about the opportunity tontinue to provide best-in-class products to our tomers and generate moreles opportunities to our distributors,” stated Darin Davis, owner of MojiLife LLC.

Sharing Services' primary growth strategy is built on foed innovation and creativity, positioned to capture a profitable market share of diverse iness models. The full range of solutions offered by Sharing Services can be found on thepany's website. For more information, visit .

About MojiLife LLC

Visit www,mojilife

About Sharing Services Globalrporation

Sharing Services Globalrporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversifiedpany dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovativepanies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services'bined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of varipanies that market and sell products direct to thensumer.

Additional information isntained in thepany's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchangemission.

Visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

The statementsntained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, maynstitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding thepany's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including thepany's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share,nstitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements bece of vari factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to thepany on the date hereof, and thepany assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should alsonsult the risks factors described from time to time in thepany's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

