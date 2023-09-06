Parallel Av Unveils Innovative Line Of Waterproof And Mirror Televisions

Waterproof Mirror TVs and Kitchen TVs

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Parallel AV Launches New Brand of Lifestyle Mirror Televisions , Kitchen Televisions , and Special Application Televisions.

Parallel AV, a new brand and distributor of televisions and audio video products, today announced the launch of its new line of lifestyle and special application televisions. The company's current product line includes waterproof televisions, mirror televisions, and kitchen cabtelevisions. Parallel AV can also provide custom mirror televisions in varishapes and sizes.

“We are excited to launch Parallel AV and bring our unique line of lifestyle and special application televisions to market,” said Charles Speidel, CEO of Parallel AV.“We believe that there is a growing demand for televisions that can be used in a variety of environments, and we are committed to providing customers with the best possible products and solutions.”

Parallel AV will stock and ship from its San Diego California Warehouse more than 16 models to start with, from a 24” FHD Waterproof Mirror TV (including black or white frame options), to a 32” Waterproof, Heatproof designed to fit and be mounted in standard kitchen Cabinet, to a gigantic 4k UHD Waterproof 75” Mirror TV.

Parallel AV's waterproof televisions are ideal for use in wet areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, pool areas and saunas. Parallel AV's mirror televisions are perfect for creating a stylish and functional focal point in any room, or camouflage a television in your stylish decor. The televisions are made with a high-quality mirror that reflects light and images beautifully. Parallel AV's kitchen cabtelevisions are designed to fit perfectly in both regular and custom kitchen cabinets. The televisions are slim and sleek, and they do not take up any valuable counter space and cabinets can still be used for storage. In addition to its current product line, Parallel AV will also be launching a line of outdoor televisions in the near future. The outdoor televisions will be weatherproof and UV-resistant, making them perfect for use in any outdoor environment.

Parallel AV televisions are available through select authorized installers, retailers, resellers, and online.

Parallel AV's leadership team will be available for any meeting at this September CEDIA Show in Denver. The CEDIA Expo will take place September 7 - 9, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

About Parallel AV ​

Parallel AV is a new brand and distributor of televisions and audio-video products. We are the exclusive North American distributor for the AVEL brand. AVEL brand has been manufacturing and selling Mirror TVs since 2008 across the world. The company is committed to providing customers with the best possible products and solutions for their lifestyle and special application needs. Parallel AV's product line includes waterproof televisions, mirror televisions, kitchen cabtelevisions, and outdoor televisions.

Introducing Parallel AV Mirror TV and Kitchen TV Introduction line.