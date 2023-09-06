The Cambridge Club Festival Teams Up With Outdoor Stages For Impressive Third Stage Addition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cambridge Club Festival partners with Outdoor Stages for a new stage. With major acts, the fest returns bigger. Outdoor Stages cements its UK festival lead
CAMBRIDGE, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Outdoor event production and stage hire company, Outdoor Stages , was selected by the prestigiCambridge Club Festival to supply a headline stage production at their three-day event.
The stage, third in the lineup and situated in the campgrounds, featured Eats Everything, Dan Shake, a Fleetwood Mac tribute act, and variother disco-inspired acts. It will also be the site of the infamclosing party for which the festival has become known.
With that added prestige, the pressure was on for Outdoor Stages to deliver a stunning stage production, including state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and visuals - What an amazing success, we had a lot of fun & look to returning next year with a bigger stage, more lighting & lots more outdoor LED screen !
The Cambridge Club Festival Returns, Continues to Go from Strength to Strength
The Cambridge Club Festival, a renowned feel-good event known for its immersive mix of disco, discovery, and family fun, is set to return in June 2023. Launched in 2017 as a one-day event by the creators of Strawberries & Creem, the festival has since expanded to a three-day weekend. In recent years, the festival has found a new home at the picturesque Childerley Orchard, just outside of Cambridge.
This year's attendees can look forward to an impressive lineup of live acts, including Lionel Richie, Grace Jones, and Kool & The Gang, as well as top DJs such as Alexander O'Neal, Fat Tony, and Jodie Harsh. Festival goers will be treated to a diverse range of entertainment, from timeless classics and contemporary floor-fillers to non-musical offerings such as comedy, live podcasts, family activities, wellness, and group games.
In addition to music and entertainment, guests can enjoy delectable food and drink menus, children's activities, premium hospitality experiences, and the option to glamp in style at the boutique camping area.
In collaboration with Outdoor Stages, The Cambridge Club Festival is set to elevate its attendee experience further by providing a large outdoor stage for the festival's third stage. This partnership will enhance the festival's ambience and offer a more diverse and dynamic lineup for festival-goers.
“Adding another stage was an easy decision,” said festival director, Jason Steinberg.“We wanted to basically continue the party after the main arena was closed and offer campers the chance to experience more music.”
“By large festival standards, we left this decision a little late in the day, so we needed to find a company that could get the stage prepared, correctly documented, built quickly, and who understood our requirements. Since engaging Outdoor Stages, they've been absolutely fantastic and delivered everything we've asked of them and more.”
Outdoor Stages Set to Deliver Impressive Third Stage Production for the Cambridge Club Festival
Outdoor Stages will be transporting and assembling one of the largest stages in their stock, a 12m x 10m arc roof stage. Beyond the structure itself, the team will provide a full touring spec lighting and sound production that will more than meet the rider requirements of the performing acts.
Since this stage will primarily feature dimusic, the fowill be on lighting and sound production. Moving heads, stage washes, LED strip battens, stage blinders, and uplighters are just a few of the lighting fixtures that will make an appearance. The production will also incorporate special effects such as lasers and C02 cannons.
Some of the sound equipment from leading audio brand d&b audiotechnik, which has been specifically requested in the past by leading EDM artists such as David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Avicii, and Tiesto. Line arrays, stage monitors, speakers, amps, and a digital mixing desk was all be supplied with a large 10m X 8m arc roof stage.
Lastly, the company also supplied a custom DJ booth and stage design with the branding of each respective artist.
“We're no stranger to larger festivals,” said Adam Branstead, Operations Manager at Outdoor Stages.“We are often called on to build secondary and tertiary stages for major outdoor events. Although we got the call fairly late for an event of this size and scale, we've moved quickly to meet documentation submission deadlines and worked with organisers to develop a stage production that more than delivers on the festival's brief.”
“This is the first time working on this event, and we're looking forward to impressing the organisers with our staging solution,” added Branstead.
Outdoor Stages Becomes Go-To Outdoor Stage Hire Provider for Many Leading Festivals
As this event demonstrates, when festival organisers need an outdoor stage hire company they can rely on, Outdoor Stages is the company they call.
“I think they know that we do everything that matters really well. Our staging stock conforms to the highest regulatory standards, our RAMS are comprehensive, our crews are experienced, our equipment is well maintained, and we're always ready to go.”
“That's why we're often called in to help other operators,”“We've already partnered with another firm that needed extra capacity at short notice, and we're also working with another operator on a major project in the Midlands. Our preparedness and attention to detail are proving a real asset to our event organisers, partners, and other operators.”
The company is enjoying the busiest summer of its existence, supplying outdoor stages and associated production services to festivals right across the UK. From South Wales to Lincolnshire, the Surrey-based outfit has expanded its reach recently by investing in more staging stock and additional warehousing at strategic points across the country.
As Outdoor Stages marks its 10th anniversary this year, the company has come a long way from its initial small mobile stage hire offerings. With an expanding staging inventory and increasing popularity among renowned local festivals like the Cambridge Club Festival, Outdoor Stages has now become a leading provider of outdoor stages in the UK.
Moving forward, Outdoor Stages plans to continue its growth by offering more medium-sized mobile stage hire options and expanding its event production equipment inventory, solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional staging solutions for festivals and outdoor events nationwide.
