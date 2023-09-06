Proclamation Recognizing Mr. Curtis Lawrence, Sr For Contributing To Gastonia

Courtesy of Mayor Walker Reid's Office

GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Curtis Allen Lawrence Sr., a resident of Gastonia, was presented with a proclamation from Mayor Walker E. Reid in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the community and his philanthropy work in empowering youth. Lawrence, a well-known celebrity photographer and editor-in-chief of Insight Magazine, has dedicated over 13 years to his career in the entertainment industry.

He's also an Army veteran who's served over 20 years in the military.

Inspired by the absence of recent photos of his late mother, Lawrence discovered his passion for photography and vowed to ensure that no family would experience such a loss. His career took off as he captured moments that would touch the lives of others, from weddings to portraits and even sporting events. Lawrence's photography skills have graced the red carpets of major fashion shows, concerts, and celebrity photoshoots with renowned personalities such as Cocoa Brown, Chef Jernard Wells, and CeeLo Green.

However, Lawrence's impact extends beyond his own success. He is a proud mentor, dedicated to showcasing and uplifting entrepreneurs. Through Insight Photography, Lawrence provides a platform for artists to display their art and talent. His exceptional skills and dedication to his craft have garnered him numeraccolades and recognition.

When he is not behind the camera, Lawrence actively participates in community initiatives, sharing his passion for empowering youth on the streets of North Carolina. Guided by his unwavering faith and determination, Lawrence believes that no dream is unattainable when one stays true to their foundation. To support high school seniors interested in pursuing journalism, photography, or marketing majors, he is establishing a college scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic school year, with more information available through Insight Magazine in late November. Additionally, his magazine offers internship opportunities for college students.

As a testament to his commitment to capturing cherished memories, Lawrence is available for bookings at big events and weddings. His work ensures that every moment is immortalized for you and your loved ones to treasure for a lifetime.

For more information about Curtis Lawrence and Insight Photography, please visit @insighphotographynkw and @_insightmagazine on theinsightmag.com.

