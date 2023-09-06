Un: Attacks On An Open Market In Ukraine Are Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 6 (Petra) -- The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, said Wednesday the attacks on the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions are "unacceptable and tragic."
Brown added that the attack hit an open market area in Kostyantinivka, where many residents shop, leaving dozens of civilian casualties, including children.
"This tragic and unacceptable event is another example of the suffering that war inflicts on civilians across the country," said Barwan, noting that "civilians and infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law."
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107023168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.