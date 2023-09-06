Guterres: Climate Breakdown Has Begun

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 6 (Petra) -- "Our plhas just endured a season of simmering - the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.
In a response to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO's) report, Guterres said scientists have long warned of what "addiction" to fossil fuels could bring, adding that rising temperatures require more effort.
He urged world leaders to increase their efforts to find solutions to climate change, saying, "We can still avoid the worst of climate chaos, and we do not have a moment to lose."
The WMO said Wednesday that 2023 "is the hottest on record" after the 2016 El Nino phenomenon.
