Volume Of Iran's Non-Oil Trade With Kazakhstan Falls Down

Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan for the reporting period was around 264,000 tons worth approximately $97.3 million, according to the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 420,000 tons worth approximately $140 million in the first 5 months of the last Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2022).

The main goods traded between Iran and Kazakhstan included agricultural and food products, tobaproducts, petrochemical products, wheat, barley, varitypes of equipment, etc.

In the 5th month alone (July 23 through August 22, 2023), the two countries non-oil trade amounted to nearly 41,800 tons worth $14.3 million.

Overall, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover was $43.5 billion within the first five months of the current Iranian year.

