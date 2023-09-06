Volume Of Iran's Non-Oil Trade With Kazakhstan Falls Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The non-oil
trade turnover between Iran and Kazakhstan decreased by 30.2
percent in value and 37.2 percent in volume, during the first five
months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through August 22,
2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.
Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan for the reporting period
was around 264,000 tons worth approximately $97.3 million,
according to the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs
Administration (IRICA).
Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries
stood at 420,000 tons worth approximately $140 million in the first
5 months of the last Iranian year (March 21 through August 22,
2022).
The main goods traded between Iran and Kazakhstan included
agricultural and food products, tobaproducts, petrochemical
products, wheat, barley, varitypes of equipment, etc.
In the 5th month alone (July 23 through August 22, 2023), the
two countries non-oil trade amounted to nearly 41,800 tons worth
$14.3 million.
Overall, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover was $43.5
billion within the first five months of the current Iranian
year.
