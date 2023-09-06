Pentagon Announces New Security Assistance Package Worth $175M For Ukraine

The relevant statement was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration's forty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” the statement reads.

This package includes additional air defense equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression, the Pentagon noted.

In particular, Ukraine will receive additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 81mm mortars systems and rounds; 120mm depleted uranium tank ammunition for Abrams tanks; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition; tactical air navigation systems; tactical secure communications systems and support equipment; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

A reminder that, on September 6-7, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is paying a visit to Ukraine.