Minister Klymenko Speaks Of Victims Of Russia's Recent Attack On Kostiantynivka

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“To date, 50 casualties have been reported. Seventeen people were killed and 33 injured. Information about the child's death has not yet been confirmed. Among the fatal casualties, the oldest victim was a woman born in 1940 and the youngest a man born in 2005. These are the bodies that have been identified so far,” Klymenko told.

In his words, DNA laboratories are working at the scene. They have already collected DNA samples from the bodies of victims, and are now collecting the relevant samples from the relatives.

According to Klymenko, the type of weapons used by Russian terrorists is yet to be identified.

In general, following the enemy attack, two five-storey houses and 122 apartments were damaged. In the market, 28 pavilions were affected, and eight of them were destroyed completely.

Klymenko mentioned that Russians attacked the central market at 02:00 p.m., when the place was the most crowded. Most victims were the local residents of Kostiantynivka.

“This is a terrible tragedy. It was the civilian population that was attacked, there were neither servicemen nor military units,” Klymenko stressed.

A reminder that, on September 6, 2023, Russian invaders shelled a central market in the Donetsk region's Kostiantynivka. As of 06:00 p.m., the search and rescue operation was completed .

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office