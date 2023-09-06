Zelensky, Blinken Hold Meeting In Kyiv

The relevant statement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to convey the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people. We stand with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken wrote.

A reminder that, on September 6, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his visit to Ukraine's capital city with honoring the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders at a cemetery. Blinken was planning to hold a number of meetings in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive, assistance and recovery efforts.