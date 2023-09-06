Zelensky, Blinken Hold Meeting In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held a meeting in Kyiv.
The relevant statement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to convey the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people. We stand with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken wrote.
A reminder that, on September 6, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his visit to Ukraine's capital city with honoring the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders at a cemetery. Blinken was planning to hold a number of meetings in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive, assistance and recovery efforts.
MENAFN06092023000193011044ID1107023105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.