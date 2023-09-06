Metaverse Architect Smobler Unveils New Game At Inaugural Pop Toy Show Singapore 2023

3VEREST, a metaverse experience that celebrates the spirit of adventure and allows gamers to scale Mount Everest

POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2023 takes place 8 to 10 September at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Halls D and E

Smobler to share 3VEREST with global toy and game enthusiasts from 8-10 September at Marina Bay Sands

Gianna Bui

Smobler



3VEREST Chapter 1 : Khumbu Icefall | The Sandbox Game