Metaverse Architect Smobler Unveils New Game At Inaugural Pop Toy Show Singapore 2023

3VEREST, a metaverse experience that celebrates the spirit of adventure and allows gamers to scale Mount Everest
POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2023 takes place 8 to 10 September at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Halls D and E
Smobler to share 3VEREST with global toy and game enthusiasts from 8-10 September at Marina Bay Sands
SINGAPORE, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore has announced its participation in the long-awaited mega toy event, POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2023.
This event marks the very first POP MART showcase held outside of China, poised to enrapture the global toy enthusiast community throughout its three-day exhibition at Marina Bay Sands.
Smobler is honored to be the only metaverse architect amongst artists and toy designers to be showcasing its intellectual properties (IPs) built in The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands .
One of Smobler's most successful IPs is 3VEREST, a breathtaking, blockchain based, educational adventure that allows players to explore the Himalayan mountains while making new friends, learning about its history, gaining a deeper understanding of the culture of the Sherpa people as well as gain critical awareness on the impact of global warming.
3VEREST has garnered more than 10,000 unique players, cumulating a total of 5,000+ hours of gameplay over the course of a competitive two-week event in The Sandbox. It is now ready to capture the hearts of fun-lovers at the POP TOY SHOW Singapore through its interactive gaming booth designed for this event.
Aside from game challenges and exciting prizes, CEO and Co-Founder of Smobler, Loretta Chen, will also give a keynote on Mission Possible : Play, Profit and Purpose in the Open Metaverse where she will share on the future of gaming and the socio-economic potential of the metaverse,
“This collaboration with POP TOY SHOW shows our commitment to taking blockchain based gaming, digital collectibles as well as the creative potential of the open metaverse to the masses. Play is an integral part of identity, social and cultural formation and a close to 200 billion dollar industry. I am excited to explore this new creator economy with our toy and game enthusiasts who have always pushed the frontiers of creativity and believed that dreams do come true.”
The POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2023 will take place from 8-10 September at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Halls D and E.
About Smobler
Smobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production, outreach and education.
Smobler has created a suite of world's first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobble Land, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer.
Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more, log on to
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari.
Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations.
About POP TOY SHOW Singapore
POP TOY SHOW (PTS) Singapore 2023 is a highly anticipated event that features a diverse array of pop culture-related toys, collectibles, and merchandise.
Happening on 8-10 September, 11am-8pm, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls D & E, the event is jointly organised by POP MART, a global champion of designer toy culture and character-based entertainment and ActionCity, a multi-brand retailer, for all things pop culture.
Check out the star-studded artist line-up, art toy collectible exhibitors with their exciting launches and engaging stage programmes:
Gianna Bui
Smobler
3VEREST Chapter 1 : Khumbu Icefall | The Sandbox Game
