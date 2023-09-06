Kuwait Moi Pays Homage To Martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah led on Wednesday the funeral procession of martyr Hamdan Mohammad Al-Mutairi, one of those who sacrificed themselves for the sake of the homeland during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.
Al-Mutairi was identified by the Iraqi authorities after conducting genetic tests on his remains which have recently been handed over to Kuwait.
Attending the funeral service were Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt.-Gen. Anwar Al-Barjas and other senior military and security leaders as well as members of the martyr's family.
Sheikh Talal conveyed to Al-Mutairi's family the condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
