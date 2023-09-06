Attack On Border Check Posts Kills 12 Terrorists, 4 Soldiers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (KUNA) - At least 12 "terrorists" and four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed in an attack on two military posts in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province near the borders with Afghanistan.
A large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts in Kalash in Chitral district of KPK, Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Terrorists' movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with the Interim Afghan Government.
"The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists," according to the statement. The ISPR confirmed that 12 terrorists were killed and a large number was critically injured while four soldiers of the Pakistan army embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added. "It is pertinent to mention here that the Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the statement added.
The attack on the border check posts comes on the day when the nation is observing Defense and Martyrs Day across Pakistan with a renewed commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. Last week, nine soldiers were killed while five others received injuries in a suicide attack targeting a military convoy in Bannu district of KPK.
The terror activities have risen in the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end) sbk
