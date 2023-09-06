Farmers Are Famously Self-Reliant. Why Not Use Farm Dams As Mini-Hydro Plants?

Author:
Martino Malerba
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Farmers often pride themselves on their self-reliance. When you live far from the cities, it makes sense to do as much as possible yourself. Australia's sheer size has meant many remote farms have long been off grid as it's often simply too expensive to get a power connection. But for those still on the grid, there are now new options.
MENAFN06092023000199003603ID1107022882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.