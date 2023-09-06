Patti Magan Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Patti Magan

BARNEGAT, NJ, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Enterprising Business Leader, Patti Magan, has embarked on a remarkable collaboration with legendary sports luminary Dick Vitale and a group of esteemed professionals from around the world to co-author the compelling book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary world on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

Patti's contribution, titled "A Love Story" has been an instrumental force behind the book's remarkable journey. In her chapter, readers will uncover a wealth of wisdom, offering a guiding light to navigate through life's obstacles.

Introducing Patti Magan:

Patti Magan's life story is a testament to resilience, strength, and the transformative power of unwavering determination. As a survivor of sexual abuse, domestic violence, formidable career challenges, and breast cancer, she stands as a symbol of triumph over adversity. A devoted single mother to two remarkable young women, Patti's journey is living proof that the hardest times can pave the path to unexpected riches.

When Patti is not sharing moments with her daughters or fulfilling her role as a Risk Manager for an insurance brokerage (previously serving as Vice President of a prominent third-party administrator), she takes the stage to address audiences both large and small. Her message revolves around "The Never-Ending Love," a narrative she knows firsthand. Infused with encouragement, her persona embodies empathy and hope. To those grappling with loss and despair, Patti's words of experience echo, "God specializes in transforming painful pasts."

Residing in New Jersey, Patti Magan has served on her church's Board of Trustees since 2007, a testament to her dedication to community and service.

For further insights, connect with Patti at:

Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.

