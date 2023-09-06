China's Rapid Growth Propels Global Iui Market 2030 With 11.7% Cagr

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrauterine Insemination - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intrauterine insemination (IUI) market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $1.2 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.9 billion by 2030.
This remarkable growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Key players in the field of assisted reproductive technologies are actively contributing to this growth.
Market Insights
Segment Dynamics: Intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures are expected to experience a significant increase in demand, contributing to the substantial market growth. Geographical Trends: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve noteworthy growth with a projected market size of $694.1 million by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030. Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 6.9% and 10.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.1%.
Key Players in the Market
Apollo Fertility BMI Healthcare Brigham and Women's Hospital Conceive Hospital Fernandez Hospital Labotect GmbH London Women's Clinics Sunflower Hospital University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
93
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$1.2 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$2.9 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
11.7
%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Intrauterine Insemination - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107022866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.