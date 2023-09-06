Boyden Asia Pacific Welcomes Technology Trailblazer, Melody Chang

Melody helps clients to acquire exceptional talent to drive business transformation and value creation in AI, IoT (i.e. platform technology) and digital transformation across different industries. A nimble and strategic professional, she has delivered exceptional commercial results for businesses in Greater China, Singapore, Japan and the United States.

“I love technology and when I saw how rapidly the China market was changing and stimulating the development of innovative technologies, I had to become part of that change,” commented Melody Chang, Principal, Boyden Shanghai.“I have been privileged to work with clients such as Alibaba, Tencent, Tik Tok and numerunicorns, AI and IoT start-ups, and corporates from different industries undergoing digital transformation. The Boyden team in Asia Pacific are sincere, visionary leaders who share my commitment to the Chinese market, and show me a grand possibility for what can be achieved in Boyden with dynamic and well-connected international collaboration. I am delighted to join a global firm with such a strong brand, international reputation and collegiate culture”.

Melody brings a wealth of commercial experience through working in different business models, from globally-focused organisations, to family businesses, start-ups and unicorns. She combines her client management capabilities in executive search and global project management with technical expertise in big data, artificial intelligence, platform technology, engineering, innovation and sales.

Neil Morrison, Managing Partner, Boyden China & Singapore added,“We are delighted to welcome Melody to the team in Shanghai. We work in challenging and complex markets. Melody's substantial expertise in creating value through tech innovation with a holistic business perspective is of great value to our global colleagues and clients”.

With an educational background in mathematics and economics, Melody was a trailblazer in delivering engineering, innovation and software solutions to leadership and talent clients primarily in Asia. Her affinity with international business, customer engagement and digital innovation made her a mafor disruptors and leading brands.

Melody honed her exceptional business capabilities during an early career defined by strategic agility. She developed skills across sales, customer engagement and all other aspects in running the family business Shieh-Tai Biochemical Technology, providing specialty chemicals to different industries in Asia. Before pivoting to the leadership and talent industry Melody joined a scientific computing start-up in Taiwan, AnCAD Inc. responsible for developing and monetising big data product through product management and marketing.

Melody holds a Master's degree in statistics from Stanford University, US; a Bachelor's degree in applied mathematics & statistics and economics from State University of New York at Stony Brook US; and completed MBA courses at National Taiwan University. She is accredited by the Chinese HR Management Association in Chinese labour laws & regulations for local and Taiwanese expatriate hiring, and has completed modules in recruitment/employment cost analysis, compensation & benefits management and regulations, income tax and social insurance systems. Melody holds a Certificate in Chinese-English simultaneinterpreter training from the China Productivity Centre, and a government-funded Certificate in technology management from National Chengchi University.

