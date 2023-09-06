Novonix Announces Appointment Of Suresh Vaidyanathan To Board Of Directors

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Suresh Vaidyanathan to NOVONIX's Board of Directors” said Chairman Robert J. Natter.“Mr. Vaidyanathan brings a wealth of relevant and valuable energy industry knowledge from his time working with large industrial projects in India, Europe, and the United States. His contributions to our Board will lend a critical perspective that will aidin meeting our planned goals to enhance shareholder value. I would also like to thank Ms. Golodryga for her outstanding service on NOVONIX's Board of Directors. Her contributions have positionedto take steps to further our company's vision.”

“Joining NOVONIX's Board is an exciting endeavor,” said Mr. Vaidyanathan.“I look forward to contributing to NOVONIX's efforts to develop sustainable technologies and high-performance battery materials.”

Suresh Vaidyanathan

Suresh Vaidyanathan is Vice President, Emerging Energy, for Phillips 66. A chemical engineer by training, Mr. Vaidyanathan has more than 30 years of global experience in the downstream oil and gas industry.

Prior to assuming his current role in 2023, he served in a variety of refining, technical services, operations and strategy leadership roles across Phillips 66. He started his career at HPCL of India in 1991 (formerly Exxon-Caltex Refining), and later worked in the Fractionation industry with Koch Industries and Sulzer Chemtech in India, Europe and the U.S.

Mr. Vaidyanathan holds a master's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visitat or on LinkedIn and X .

For NOVONIX Limited

Scott Espenshade, (investors)

Lori Mcleod, (media)