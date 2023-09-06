Attorney Anthony Russo Interviewed On Cnn About Burger King's False Advertising

Attorney Anthony Russo was recently interviewed by Phil Mattingly on 'CNN This Morning' where he answered questions about the recent Burger King lawsuit filing.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.