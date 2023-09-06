Canada Carbon Announces Option Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Canada , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the " Company ") (TSX-V: CCB) (OTC: BRUZF) (Frankfurt: U7N1) announces that it has granted options (each, an“ Option ”) to purchase an aggregate of up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a“ Common Share ”) to certain directors of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at $0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options were issued to replace a similar number of expired options. They vest immediately and were granted in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
CANADA CARBON INC.
“Ellerton Castor”
Chief Executive Officer and Director
