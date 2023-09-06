Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2023,income decreased $164,000 or 79.6%, primarily asinterest income decreased $253,000 or 11.6% and totaled $1.9 million for the quarterly period compared to $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income increased $934,000 or 36.0% to $3.5 million, while interest expense increased $1.2 million or 286.7% and totaled $1.6 million. Non-interest income decreased $27,000 or 29.0% to $66,000 for the quarter just ended compared to the same quarter in 2022. There was no provision for loan losses on loans during the recently-ended quarter compared to a $46,000 provision for loan losses on loans in the prior year period.

At June 30, 2023, assets totaled $349.0 million, an increase of $20.9 million or 6.4% compared to June 30, 2022. This increase was attributed primarily to an increase of $39.2 million or 14.3% in loans, net, which totaled $313.8 million at June 30, 2023. Somewhat offsetting the increase in loans was a decrease of $17.7 million or 68.4% in cash and cash equivalents. Total liabilities increased $22.3 million or 8.1% to $298.3 million at June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of increased FHLB advances, which increased $36.0 million or 105.7% and totaled $70.1 million at June 30, 2023, and were somewhat offset by decreased deposits, which decreased $13.5 million or 5.6% and totaled $226.3 million at year end.

At June 30, 2023, the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) of the Company was 15.0%, while the ratio for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky were 20.4% and 11.7%, respectively. With respect to the Banks, an interim final rule under the CoronaviAid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act established the current minimum ratio of 9%.

At June 30, 2023, the Company reported its book value per share as $6.27. The change in shareholders' equity was primarily associated withincome for the period, less dividends paid on common stock and cost of shares repurchased for treasury purposes.

This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including, but not limited to, real estate values, the impact of interest rates on financing, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company, changes in the securities markets and the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that results expressed therein will be achieved.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates three banking offices in Frankfort, Kentucky, two banking offices in Danville, Kentucky and one banking office in Lancaster, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol KFFB. At June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately 8,086,715 shares outstanding of which approximately 58.5% was held by First Federal MHC.