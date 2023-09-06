HashLeveris one of the few cryptocurrency platforms that prioritize transparency by publishing proof of reserves and liabilities. In an era marked by the recent crisis involving FTX, HashLever.com's proactive approach sets it apart from its competitors. The platform's dedication to transparency is a response to the need for increased trust and accountability in the crypto industry following the unfortunate collapse and bankruptcy of FTX.







What sets HashLeverapart is its unwavering commitment to customer funds' safety and security. While many banks and financial institutions utilize customer funds for commercial purposes, HashLeverensures that customer assets are always held in a 1:1 ratio. This means that funds are readily available to customers 24/7, 365 days a year. HashLevergoes above and beyond to distance itself from such practices, prioritizing the safety and security of user funds.

To further enhance security measures, HashLeverprimarily stores the majority of its crypto holdings in cold storage wallets rather than internet-connected online wallets. By keeping funds securely offline, the platform significantly reduces the risk of catastrophic breaches. Additionally, HashLeveropens its books to auditors who rigorously examine the company's finances and approve its operations, ensuring transparency and trust.

The events surrounding FTX's bankruptcy have sparked a crucial conversation about the need for regulation in the crypto markets. Leonard M. Adleman, the CEO of HashLever.com, emphasizes that regulation is imperative to prevent future incidents and protect investors. Adleman acknowledges the stress and financial losses experienced by those affected by FTX's struggles and highlights the importance of clear and sensible regulations to safeguard consumers.

Adleman believes that the crypto industry has an opportunity to build a better system through decentralized finance and self-custodial wallets that eliminate the need to rely on third-party exchanges. By trusting code and mathematics, customers can enjoy enhanced security and transparency, with blockchain technology facilitating auditability. However, until this vision becomes a reality, regulators must establish comprehensive rules that bring crypto back on-shore, foster innovation, and protect consumers.

As the crypto industry continues to gain momentum worldwide, with millions of users and countries exploring digital currency programs, the United States faces a pivotal choice. By providing clear, business-forward regulations, the U.S. can lead the way in fostering innovation, economic equality, and ensuring the industry's long-term success.

HashLeverstands at the forefront of this movement, exemplifying the values of transparency, security, and customer-centricity. With its dedication to accountability and customer protection, HashLeveris poised to reshape the crypto landscape and provide users with a trusted platform to navigate the exciting world of cryptocurrencies.





Blockchain Wire