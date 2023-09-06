Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact: Payment Of Interest On Capital

For further information, please visit on

as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: The amounts paid per share as interest on capital are the same for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Contact: Itaú Uniba– Corporate Communication, Telephone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, E-mail: [email protected]. br

SOURCE Itaú UnibaHolding S.A.